When was the first time WWE released R-Truth?

R-Truth's revelation about his WWE contract not being renewed has shocked the wrestling world to its core. The 53-year-old took to X/Twitter to share the unfortunate news with the fans. However, this won't be R-Truth's first departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 54-time 24/7 Champion had a brief stint in WWE from 1999-2001 when he was known as K-Kwik. Under a developmental contract, he was a part of Memphis Championship Wrestling, which served as a developmental territory for WWE. During his run on the main roster, Truth was initially paired with Road Dogg before becoming a singles competitor. The 54-time 24/7 Champion found success in the Hardcore division, winning the Hardcore Championship twice.

However, he was released from his contract in August 2001, marking the end of his first run with the company. He then joined TNA from 2002 to 2007 before returning to WWE in 2008. With the announcement of his departure, this is the second time the sports entertainment juggernaut has released the legendary star.

R-Truth's last major program was against his 'childhood hero', John Cena. The rivalry started at the Backlash PLE, where Truth got involved during the main event bout between John Cena and Randy Orton. The 53-year-old stopped The Viper from hitting the Punt Kick on The Franchise Player and helped the latter retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. However, The Cenation Leader repaid the 53-year-old star in the form of an AA through a table in the post-show press conference.

R-Truth locked horns with The Franchise Player at Saturday Night's Main Event in a non-title match, where he lost, courtesy of a low blow followed by an AA by The Last Real Champion.

According to reports, the veteran still has approximately a month left on his current deal. Unless WWE decides to give him a farewell, his appearance on the May 30 edition of SmackDown would be his last, where the 53-year-old was defeated by JC Mateo in a singles match.

Kevin Owens penned a heartfelt message following R-Truth's release

Following the announcement of his 17-year tenure in WWE coming to an end, the entire wrestling world rallied to show support and appreciation for the 53-year-old star. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens posted a heartfelt message for R-Truth on his X handle.

"I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude."

R-Truth is one of the most beloved stars in the world of wrestling. It will be interesting to see what the veteran does next.

