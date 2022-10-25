Returning as his iconic heel self in 2022, JBL is now in the thick of things in WWE. The Hall of Famer initially took to commentary after retiring in 2011 due to a neck injury and is now managing Baron Corbin.

JBL’s WWE success story is nothing short of a legend. Formerly known as ‘John Hawk’ and ‘Bradshaw,’ the Hall of Famer often failed to get relevancy. He did win the Tag Team Championship three times with Faarooq as part of the Acolytes. However, the gimmick fizzled eventually, and he needed a change.

Reminiscent of J.R. Ewing, the JBL character was first introduced to the WWE Universe in 2004. His arrogant demeanor and constant Texas references made him one of the most hated wrestlers in the promotion. WWE desperately needed new villains, and JBL took the mantle as the top heel in the business.

The Wrestling Legend won his sole world championship controversially from Eddie Guerrero in a Texas Bull Rope match at The Great American Bash 2004. It was a controversial finish, one that put much heat on the heel as Guerrero's victory was overturned by then-general manager Kurt Angle.

JBL’s WWE Title reign was historical in all senses. He won crucial matches with the help of ' The Cabinet.' Allying himself with Orlando Jordan and Jon Heidenrich, the former champion won numerous high-profile matches and even thumped The Undertaker in a Last Ride Match at No Mercy 2004.

Layfield's victory in a Fatal-4 Way Match at Armageddon 2004 against Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, and The Undertaker was perhaps the most shocking upset of all time.

Layfield defeated the top babyfaces by going through his heelish ways: smacking the title on his opponent and capitalizing on interferences from The Cabinet.

The Hall of Famer notched multiple victories against Booker T and Big Show and retained the gold in a championship run laden with disqualification scenarios.

JBL reigned as champion for almost nine months before dropping the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 21. His unbroken nine-month reign at that time, which lasted approximately 280 days, was billed as the longest in a decade. He lost to Cena in a rematch for the WWE Title at Judgment Day 2005.

The Wrestling Legend eventually won the United States Championship the following year and kickstarted his iconic rivalry with Rey Mysterio.

JBL didn’t expect his WWE Championship run to go so well

During a Talking Tough Show with Rick Bassman, the Hall of Famer reviewed his first and only world title run. He couldn’t believe his heel run would be known for generations to come despite struggling with multiple injuries and staring down the barrel of retirement.

"I had a championship run. At the time, it was a record-length run and it came really late in my career and I thought that my career was over. I had two hernia surgeries, I had a torn bicep, and I had all kinds of injuries. I thought my career was over and at the last minute, I had to come back and wrestle and they ended up putting the championship on me for quite some time and that run to me was so unexpected," said JBL. [H/T: SportzWiki]

Recently, Happy Corbin battled Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW in a high-voltage match. The proceedings favored the babyface until JBL tripped the Gargano and shifted the momentum in Corbin's favor.

A thunderous End of Days sent the former NXT Champion packing and added another victory for the heelish team.

