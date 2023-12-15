When did Jey Uso get married? Know how long the WWE star has been with his wife

Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster today. He is currently assigned to Monday Night RAW. While Jey’s WWE life is an open book, the former multi-time tag team champion is a private individual.

Jey Uso keeps his family life away from the spotlight. He’s married to his high school sweetheart, Takecia Travis. The couple first met when they were in ninth grade at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida. They tied the knot in 2015 and have two children together: Jaciyah and Jeyce Fatu.

Jeyce made a cameo in the superstar’s SummerSlam 2023 vlog. He was asked to predict the winner of the Tribal Combat between his father and his uncle, Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Jey’s twin brother, Jimmy Uso, also has two children from a previous relationship. The SmackDown star is married to former WWE superstar Naomi (aka Trinity). The 36-year-old is currently in her first reign as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

Did Jey Uso compete on WWE RAW this past Monday?

Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW this past Monday. The former Bloodline member told the WWE Universe he got his “Yeet” catchphrase back. Jey was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, and the duo proceeded to have their match on the red brand.

The Scottish Psychopath defeated Yeet Master in singles competition. Jey has yet to win a singles match ever since he joined Monday Night RAW full-time after Payback 2023. The superstar was replaced by former opponent Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Jey will close out 2023 with a singles win on the red brand.

