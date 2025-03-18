When is John Cena retiring from WWE? Potential date revealed

It has been two months since John Cena started his Farewell Tour, which will last through the remainder of the year. The Cenation Leader appeared on the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6 and has worked Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber since then.

On Monday, he returned to WWE as a heel this time, as he is preparing for his Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The 16-time World Champion has several months left before officially retiring from WWE. His farewell tour will end in December 2025, nine months from now.

It is yet unknown whether this will be early in the month or in mid-to-late December, but his final WWE appearance is expected to take place in a Premium Live Event. Cena has confirmed that he will have a match in December.

While WWE has yet to announce any dates and locations for the final events of 2025, they might announce a PLE on December 13 or 20, with John Cena main eventing the show. He is also expected to work Survivor Series: WarGames in November and another Premium Live Event in December before officially ending his legendary WWE career.

John Cena takes a shot at WWE Universe amid heel turn

On Monday, the Cenation Leader addressed his heel turn and his actions at the Elimination Chamber during the kick-off segment of RAW from Brussels, Belgium.

The legend criticized the fans and took a shot at the WWE Universe.

"For 25 years, I have been the victim of an abusive relationship. All I did was work hard and win… And what did I get for it? I got hate. It was never enough for you. I tried to retire with one final run, but you ruined it...I don’t need you. I don’t care about you, and you don’t matter to me. Each one of you, even that little kid there, are a toxic, dysfunctional relationship…" John Cena said. [H/T Hindustan Times]

The question now is what will happen in the next two RAW episodes, where the Cenation Leader will have another face-off with Cody Rhodes heading into their Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.

