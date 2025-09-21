When is John Cena’s last WWE match?

John Cena’s Retirement Tour has been making headlines all around the world, and fans have been enjoying every single appearance they are getting from the Greatest of all Time. After a massive 17th World title reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion, the Franchise Player has now been heading into the final few weeks of his career.Cena battled one of the biggest nightmares of his entire career, Brock Lesnar, in a massive singles match at Wrestlepalooza, and the battle ended with the Beast Incarnate dominating and decimating the legend to pick a massive victory and leave the world talking.With Cena’s loss at Wrestlepalooza, the Franchise Player now has 5 advertised appearances left, and the next one would be featured in Perth, Australia, when the 17-time World Champion graces the squared circle at Crown Jewel. While Cena has been advertised for 5 appearances following Wrestlepalooza, fans have been wondering when would be the Franchise Player’s final match.While WWE hasn’t confirmed it yet, a recent report has revealed every little detail that fans might need. As per a recent update from WrestleVotes, John Cena’s final match would be featured on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, DC.The show would feature one of the most emotional nights in the history of the company, and Cena’s final opponent is still unknown. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the legend next.Who will be John Cena’s final opponent?Being the Franchise Player’s final opponent will undoubtedly be a privilege for every superstar in the industry, and WWE is yet to announce Cena’s final showdown. While fans have been booking dream matches for the Greatest of all Time all around social media, the star who will retire Cena is still a mystery.Among the list of names that fans want John Cena to face, Bron Breakker was also involved. While a match between both men would undoubtedly be incredible, WWE veteran Vince Russo doesn’t think of it as a good idea. During a recent edition of Writing With Russo, the veteran stated that he doesn’t see Breakker vs Cena as a match worthy of the Franchise Player’s final showdown.&quot;I don't think so, bro, I don't. God, I swear to God, and I said this from day one. This guy's freaking name alone is gonna hold him back. I don't think, listen, he is a solid, solid, solid, solid player. Is he main event? I look at him right now, and I don't see that man. I just don't see that. I see a very strong, you know, generic wrestler. I mean, that's what I see.&quot;With a lot of names possible, it would be interesting to see who will be John Cena’s last rival.