When John Cena shared a photo of his lookalike

Last year, John Cena shared a picture of his lookalike on Instagram shortly after the latter went viral due to his striking resemblance to the WWE Superstar.

Brendan Cobbina, a bodybuilder from the UK, gained overnight fame last year when one of his pictures began trending on social media. Netizens were sure that they were looking at Cena's lookalike, leading to Cobbina being called by many as "Black John Cena."

WWE Superstar R-Truth also acknowledged Cobbina's popularity and shared a tweet reacting to the same. It didn't take long for John Cena to notice the photo.

The 16-time world champion posted the photo on his own Instagram handle, thus leading to Cobbina getting more exposure in the wrestling world.

Here's a look at the original picture that Brendan Cobbina posted, as well as John Cena's post:

Brendan Cobbina aka ‘Black Cena’ @iamcobbina Throwback to a photo.



Yes I cropped all of my close friends and kept myself! Throwback to a photo. Yes I cropped all of my close friends and kept myself! https://t.co/EBegGe0IiE

"Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina later revealed that he would love to try his hand at wrestling

Shortly after Cobbina went viral on social media, Sportskeeda Wrestling chatted with him. It was surprising to learn that the young gun was interested in pursuing a career in pro wrestling.

"I definitely want to try that out. Um, definitely. I mean, I'm open and any company that wants me, just, you know, just send me a DM and let's get talking. Because I've tried pro-wrestling, I've enjoyed it. I've tried that out. Obviously at that time, it wasn't the right time for me to, you know, go ahead with it. I still really enjoy it. So, I thought to myself, 'Yeah, this is something I can see myself doing.' So, if the time is now and my time is now, then why not?" said Brendan.

Cobbina has been doing well lately and is a qualified fitness coach. He regularly shares workout tips, and videos on his Instagram handle and is incredibly humble despite becoming popular overnight.

Do you remember Brendan Cobbina? What was your initial reaction when he went viral due to his striking resemblance to Cena? Sound off in the comments below.

