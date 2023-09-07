When John Cena stunned the world with his multi-lingual skills

WWE Superstar John Cena has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the promotion. The 16-time world champion seems to have done everything right in his wrestling career. While the success of the former might be something his colleagues envy, Cena is on the top because of hard work and commitment.

An example of the same could be seen when John Cena went out of the way and made an attempt to learn Hindi. During an interview, Cena revealed he learned Hindi, an Indian language, to converse with The Great Khali.

The leader of Cenation also revealed the Indian giant is one of his favorites. Cena said:

"Oh, he is one of my favourites! In fact, I learnt to speak in Hindi to interact with him. I don’t remember much of it because it used to be part of a script. The only little part that I remember and still use it with Indians are two words: ‘Samajh gaya?’ I think it means ‘Did you understand?’ So, I might not know much, but when I say ‘samajh gaya?’, and I get a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ in response, I know I’m understanding them, and they can follow me," said Cena. [H/T Tribune India]

Check out Cena speaking Hindi in the clip below:

Despite being a lifelong speaker of the English language, this attempt made by Cena speaks volumes about his dedication. Apart from English and Hindi, the 16-time world champion speaks Chinese and Mandarin fluently. Cena learned these languages while being signed with WWE.

Former WWE member reveals real-life heat with John Cena

Along with being a top-notch name, John Cena is also a very well-established actor. Having spent much time in Hollywood, he has made a big name. However, former WWE Creative Team member Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed this is something the star has not always wanted.

During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the host revealed Cena did not like him. He also mentioned even though Cena denied it, he always knew the WWE Superstar would end up in Hollywood.

"LA Knight versus The Miz with John Cena as the special guest referee. And The Miz roasted this dude better than I have ever roasted him. Although I don't try to roast John. He just didn't like me. And I thought it was funny because I knew he'd end up in Hollywood one day and even said that," Prinze Jr. said. "And then he's like, 'Hollywood sucks! It's ruining wrestling. You shouldn't even be here, Mr. Hollywood. And I'll be like, 'Yeah, you're a pretty good actor, man. They might come knocking one day.' [Cena said]: 'Well, I'll never go.' Okay, all right. Well, he went [laughs]."

Well, while John Cena did end up in Hollywood, he will be seen competing in WWE as of now. The leader of Cenation will wrestle at Superstar Spectacle in India and later make consecutive appearances on SmackDown.

