When John Cena suffered historic embarrassment by failing to end 246-day WWE Championship reign

John Cena may be one of WWE’s most illustrious performers, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his share of bad days. The Cenation leader was inadvertently responsible for opening up an unwelcoming path to future MITB winners by becoming the first star to fail in his attempt at a major cash-in.

John Cena had announced to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on then-champion CM Punk at RAW 1000. Unfortunately for Cena and many of his fans, the attempt terribly failed as he failed to get a clean win over the Second City Saint. The WWE Championship didn’t change hands since Cena won by DQ, allowing Punk to continue his 246-day title reign.

The post-match angle would see a CM Punk heel turn. The Chicago native took out The Rock with a huge clothesline mid-way through the Rock Bottom. This ultimately led to a match between the two superstars for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. The Rock would go on to win the title at the January 27, 2013 pay-per-view event.

He would successfully defend the title against Punk at the following month’s Elimination Chamber event. The Rock would ultimately drop the title to John Cena in their “Once in a lifetime” rematch at WrestleMania 29 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match saw the People’s Champion sustain a legitimate injury that cost him months of his Hollywood schedule.

John Cena talked about his WWE future in a recent interview

The master of Attitude Adjustment was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39. Cena put over Austin Theory that night as Mr. A Town successfully defended his United States Championship against his childhood hero on the grandest stage of them all.

Cena provided an update on his wrestling future during a recent interview. The 46-year-old Hollywood star said his body could no longer handle the gruesome punishment of the ring. With that being said, Cena hasn’t announced his retirement from active in-ring competition.

The 16-time world champion is currently making headlines with his latest blockbuster, Fast X. Cena will next be seen alongside Jackie Chan in the much-anticipated “Hidden Strike.” The film was originally announced in 2017 and supposed to star Chan and Sylvester Stallone.

Would you like to see Cena return to the ring one more time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes