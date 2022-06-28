When did John Cena win the Money in the Bank briefcase?

John Cena is a bonafide WWE legend, having accomplished almost everything in the business. The company proudly celebrated his twenty-year career on the latest RAW ahead of Money in the Bank 2022.

As expected, Cena is a former winner of the famous briefcase as well. If you're wondering when did that happen, we've got you covered.

When did John Cena win Money in the Bank?

It happened in 2012. In a match that consisted of legendary wrestlers like Kane, Big Show, Chris Jericho, and The Miz, it was John Cena who came out on top.

Fans closely remember the ending moments of the match. The 16-time world champion was on the ladder with The Big Show, repeatedly hitting his opponent with the hanging briefcase.

Unexpectedly, the briefcase broke free as The Big Show landed on the canvas and a future contender for the world championship was crowned.

What happened when John Cena cashed in his Money in the Bank contract?

Cena has had a weird history with the coveted contract, to say the least. He has been a part of three unsuccessful cash-ins, and his own cash-in is one of them.

He might have defeated all of his opponents to capture the briefcase, but considering his legacy, he didn't need a surprise cash-in to capture the world title. Being an excellent babyface, he formally challenged WWE Champion CM Punk to a match for the title on the 1000th episode of RAW.

The match was awesome, as expected. John Cena had CM Punk in the STF submission hold before The Big Show attacked him. This led to the end of the match via disqualification. The Leader of The Cenation won the match, but the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk.

Among all of Cena's prestigious accomplishments, a failed Money in the Bank cash-in is a memory he'd probably like to forget. Nonetheless, he remains one of the greatest superstars to ever step inside a WWE ring.

