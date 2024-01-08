When John Cena wore a skirt and heels: What was it for?

John Cena is one of the most renowned pro wrestlers in the world, and he has maintained his reputation rather well. Quite a few elements make up a WWE Superstar, and one such thing is their wrestling gear.

The Champ has always sported his cap, t-shirt, jorts, wrist bands, and knee guards. His attire has often been used by children for cosplays during Halloween and at other times. However, recently, John Cena was spotted wearing a skirt and heels with make-up on.

The picture went viral on social media, with fans trying to understand why he was in that outfit. It so happens that Cena is in Melbourne, Australia, right now, shooting for a movie called Ricky Stanicky. The skirt and heels worn by John Cena are for the movie, which also stars Zac Efron and Jermaine Fowler in the main roles alongside The Champ.

Ricky Stanicky is an adult comedy and is expected to be available next year. Of course, if wrestling fans weren't previously inclined towards watching the movie, Cena's recent picture will definitely pique their interest.

John Cena shared a message for the WWE Universe

It's been a while since the WWE Universe witnessed The Champ in the squared circle. It's unlikely that he'll return anytime soon, considering his Hollywood schedule.

Nevertheless, John Cena gave an update about his time with WWE during a special edition of SmackDown in December 2023.

"As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall, and the reception, and the respect, I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left. But I do know in recent times, when I've been able to return home, you have always welcomed me as one of your own. I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement.”

The Champ's last WWE match before resuming his Hollywood schedule was at Crown Jewel 2023 against Solo Sikoa, a bout he lost. It remains to be seen when the star will next return to the squared circle.

