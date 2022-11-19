When did Kevin Owens previously enter WWE WarGames and what happened next?

WWE WarGames was an NXT-based event until Triple H became Chief Content Officer and brought the event to the main roster. Tonight, The Game brought Kevin Owens as the fifth and final participant in the huge main event for the November 26 premium live event.

Kevin Owens returned to SmackDown to set up the WWE WarGames feud with The Bloodline. The former Universal Champion will join The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH) and Drew McIntyre inside the double-caged structure against The Bloodline.

This will be Owens' second appearance at a premium live event featuring a WWE WarGames main event. The Canadian was the final member of Team Ciampa against The Undisputed Era in the main event of NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 23, 2019.

The reveal came as a huge shock to everyone inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Owens entered the ring and immediately took out Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly. The former NXT Champion also came face-to-face with Adam Cole.

Team Ciampa won the match after The Prizefighter dropped Adam Cole with a huge slam from the top of the cage through the table that was set up inside the ring.

WWE WarGames main event is set as Kevin Owens returns to confront The Bloodline

Kevin Owens' Survivor Series status was up in the air until Friday. The WWE superstar suffered an MCL tear during a recent house show, and that had raised a lot of concerns with regard to his in-ring appearance.

The former Universal Champion returned during the main event of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The star confronted Roman Reigns but hesitated to exchange blows with former best friend Sami Zayn, allowing The Tribal Chief to drop him with a Superman Punch.

The final moments of the segment saw KO counter a spear with a knee to the face and capitalize on his momentum with a stunner to The Head of The Table. Owens joined the rest of the babyfaces inside the ring as The Bloodline looked on in shock.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at WWE WarGames next Saturday.

What do you make of Kevin Owens joining the WarGames match? Let us know in the comments section below.

