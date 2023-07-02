When was the last time John Cena won a singles match in WWE? Reflecting on the multi-time champion's wrestling contributions

John Cena made his triumphant return to WWE at Money in the Bank in London, England. The 16-time world champion teased a huge move for fans across the pond, hyping up the possibility of a WrestleMania in England.

As the crowd continued to pop and chant at the thought of the Showcase of the Immortals happening close to home, Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller.

The recent SmackDown addition feigned respect for the former face of the WWE before mocking him for his recent losses. The Aussie Sensation even took us back to his one-sided loss against The Fiend back in 2020.

Thinking back on it, when was the last time John Cena won a singles match? We've seen Cena pop up every now and then. Aside from his feud with Austin Theory leading to WrestleMania, he teamed up with Kevin Owens in a winning effort as recently as December of 2022.

But when it comes to one-on-one, the future WWE Hall of Famer hadn't had a televised victory since 2018 when he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

If we're looking at non-premium live event matches, John Cena's last one-on-one victory came against Kane in a No DQ match on Monday Night RAW in March 2018. It's surprising to think that Cena, one of the most dominant WWE Superstars in the promotion's long history, has failed to win a singles bout in over five years.

Despite his recent in-ring failures, a win over John Cena is still a career highlight for anybody, especially an up-and-comer like Grayson Waller. Could he be the next to put down the Peacemaker star?

Who was the last person to defeat John Cena for a championship?

John Cena has won 25 total championships during his time with WWE. In the final years of his full-time career, Cena was well-known for his incredible United States Championship open challenges.

Winding down, Cena made sure to give the next generation of WWE Superstars their time in the spotlight.

Considering that many would think the United States Championship was his final title, but the last belt Cena won was his 16th WWE Championship. At the 2017 Royal Rumble, the Cenation leader and AJ Styles had their third match in an epic series spanned several months.

After defeating Styles, Cena defended the title in an Elimination Chamber. That night, fans saw the cult leader Bray Wyatt best the Phenomenal One, The Champ, and more in an incredible war to crown him WWE Champion.

The Eater of Worlds even defeated Styles and Cena again in a triple threat on the February 14 edition of SmackDown, securing his right to the throne.

