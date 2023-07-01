We are just a few hours away from this year's Money in the Bank, which is scheduled to take place on July 1st at The O2 Arena in London, England. The event is generating significant interest among the WWE Universe, with fans eagerly anticipating a potential surprise appearance from John Cena.

The 16-time WWE Champion has been recently spotted in London, UK. However, there is no confirmed information regarding his appearance at MITB 2023. These sightings of Cena have fueled speculation among fans. But still, it is important to note that nothing has been officially announced yet.

It is possible that The Cenation Leader may be in London for other reasons which are not related to his WWE comeback.

According to reports, John Cena is currently in London to film a movie alongside actors Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra. This suggests that his presence in London is due to his Hollywood commitments, not due to having plans to make a surprise return at MITB 2023.

Even after this, we are still unsure because maybe Cena could make a huge splash with a surprise appearance at the O2 Arena in London at Money in the Bank.

Rumors ahead of Money in the Bank 2023

As the chances of the Cenation Leader making an appearance this Saturday is unclear, there are still several superstars who are rumored to make their return at Money in the Bank 2023. The list includes Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and others.

Apart from rumored surprises, the show also includes a blockbuster match card. It will feature the highly anticipated Bloodline Civil War match and the traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches for both men and women.

Along with this, the World Heavyweight Championship match will also set to take place between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

According to current rumors, three superstars, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest, are considered favorites to win the MITB ladder match. The Visionary is also the favorite to retain his championship on the show against Balor.

Additionally, there are rumors suggesting that The Usos might emerge victorious in their battle against The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer. The Bloodline Civil War match is also rumored to include a drastic finish.

With all these elements, Money in the Bank 2023 seems to be an electrifying event for the WWE Universe.

