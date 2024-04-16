When was the last time the WWE Tag Team Titles were revamped? Revisiting the championship's history 

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships were split at WrestleMania XL in a six-pack ladder match. R-Truth and The Miz (Awesome Truth) won the RAW Tag Team Championship, while Austin Theory and Grayson Waller (A-Town Down Under) were crowned SmackDown's tag champions.

The tag titles were initially split up in July 2016, when the brand split occurred. The New Day were WWE Tag Team Champions then, but since they were drafted to RAW, they became RAW Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, SmackDown introduced its own set of tag titles when the brand split occurred. A tournament consisting of eight teams ensued and was eventually won by Heath Slater and Rhyno.

The RAW and SmackDown tag titles were unified in May 2022 when The Usos beat Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. Jimmy and Jey Uso made history with the unified tag titles and an unprecedented reign (622 days), the longest of any male tag team championship reign.

Expand Tweet

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque moved to change the championships' names on this week's RAW. Awesome Truth is now known as the WWE World Tag Team Champions, and one would expect A-Town Down Under to have their titles renamed. The Stamford-based company has done away with the polarizing red and blue tag team titles. Miz and Truth have two golden titles that are perhaps an improvement.

DIY will be WWE Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth's first challengers

R-Truth and The Miz will have the first defense of their brand-new tag team championships against DIY. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beat The Creed Brothers and New Day in a No.1 contenders' match on RAW (April 16).

The two tag teams have forged a close bond over recent weeks but will clash for the gold. Truth may need reminding that Ciampa isn't Triple H after the hilarious mistake he made on tonight's episode.

No date or event was given for when the two tag teams will square off. It may occur at Backlash France (May 4), as this is WWE's next Premium Live Event. There is also the chance the match will take place in next week's RAW, which will be an episode of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have in store for the Blue brand this Friday. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis promised to find them new challengers as soon as possible.

Poll : Are you happy with WWE splitting the tag titles? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback