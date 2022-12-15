When Mandy Rose expressed her love for Sable on WWE NXT

Mandy Rose has risen to the occasion on more than multiple occasions over the past few years. Her performances and storytelling over the past two years has been nothing short of inspiring for young upcoming female wrestlers.

While the upcoming superstars aspire to be like Rose, there is one particular legend that the former NXT Women's Champion aspires to be like. It is none other than WWE legend Sable. In a Twitter video, the former WWE Superstar revealed she loves and wants a similar theme song to Sable.

"Easy one, It's Sable. I love her entrance. Obviously, she is so sexy. She's so hot and she just rocks it and I always wanted my music to be similar to hers," said Rose.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom So happy she was allowed to even say her name #WWENXT Mandy Rose showing love to SableSo happy she was allowed to even say her name Mandy Rose showing love to Sable 😍😍😍 So happy she was allowed to even say her name 😂 #WWENXT https://t.co/4c8mSzWn3e

Sable and Mandy Rose have many similarities as superstars. Both of them were stunning women, both of whom had an immaculate presence and charmed any audience around the world. While Sable wasn't much of an in-ring talent, Rose also proved herself in the ring.

Mandy Rose reveals her plans post her WWE life

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413-day reign. Shockingly, a day later, she was released from the company.

While there is no guarantee of what's ahead for Rose, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed one day wanting to have kids and a family and also try to wrestle even after having kids.

"I do [think about life after wrestling]. Yeah, I always do. I mean, I’m 32, I’m not young, I mean I’m young but, you know, I wanna have kids one day, so it’s not like I’m gonna do this for, you know. And I would love to do it for however long I can do it, even after kids, you know, maybe. But I do try to think about that," revealed Rose.

Mandy Rose is currently engaged to pro wrestler Tino Sabbatelli. There is no confirmation of when the couple is planning to get married. As far as her wrestling career goes, her release is blowing up rumors of her joining AEW. Only time will tell what lies ahead for one of the greatest NXT Women's Champions in history.

