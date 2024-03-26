When Mandy Rose suffered every girl's worst cosmetic nightmare during a WWE match: "Oh my god, that is so embarrassing"

Mandy Rose experienced several ups and downs during her time on WWE's main roster and when she moved to NXT. As it turns out, one of her least favorite moments came from arguably one of the historical moments in the Stamford-based company.

In 2018, WWE introduced the Women's Tag Team Championship, which six tag teams later competed for at the Elimination Chamber 2019 Premium Live Event. The teams who competed in the match were Carmella and Naomi, The IIconics, The Riott Squad, Nia Jax and Tamina, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, and Fire and Desire, consisting of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Not only did Rose and Deville's duo lose the match, but the former WWE Superstar also experienced a mishap with her makeup.

During a recent episode of the Power Alphas Podcast, Mandy Rose was asked what was the craziest moment that happened during her time in WWE. The 33-year-old star noted that back at the Elimination Chamber 2019 Premium Live Event, she decided to go for a different hairstyle and put her hair in a ponytail compared to letting it down.

Rose noted that she wore hair extensions, which were quite heavy. As a result, when she was lying outside the ring, her hair was stuck after getting stepped on, and she could not remove it from the mat outside. Mandy then called Sonya to help her get it out. After several attempts, it was finally removed, but it resulted in hanging from the sides.

Unfortunately for the former NXT Women's Champion, her nightmare did not stop there. While staring down three other teams, her teeth got stained from her lipstick. Since Rose decided to wear a dark lipstick shade, the stain was visible on her teeth.

The end of the following match saw Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, and Bayley be crowned as the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

What other embarrassing moment happened with Mandy Rose at a major WWE Premium Live Event?

Fire and Desire at the 2019 Elimination Chamber

Unfortunately for Mandy Rose, her cosmetic mishap at the Elimination Chamber 2019 Premium Live Event was not the only time she encountered an embarrassing moment.

On Night One of WrestleMania 37, Mandy was set to compete in a Five-Way Tag Team Turmoil Match with Dana Brooke for the number-one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While making her way to the ring, Rose unfortunately slipped on the ramp due to the rain that occurred earlier that night. To add insult to injury, Randy Orton mocked the former WWE Superstar on Night Two of the mega event while he was making his entrance.

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

Mandy Rose was shockingly released from WWE in December 2022 after content from her premium fan subscription platform spread online. When asked if she was still interested in returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Rose noted that she did want to make a comeback, but mainly to settle some unfinished business, like her run with Toxic Attraction.

It would be interesting to see if fans will get to witness Mandy Rose in the squared circle again.