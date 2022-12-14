When Randy Orton trolled Mandy Rose at a major WWE event

Randy Orton is one of the veterans in the wrestling business, but he still made sure he had some fun moments here and there. One of them came at the expense of Mandy Rose in 2021.

On the first night of WrestleMania 37, the Stamford-based promotion held a tag team turmoil match for the women's division. The teams involved in the bout were Lana and Naomi, Billie Kay and Carmella, The Riott Squad, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, and the eventual winners, Natalya and Tamina. However, it wasn't just them who got the attention of the fans.

While making her entrance, Mandy slipped on the ramp due to the rain which occurred. Still, she quickly recovered and continued making her entrance with the now RAW superstar.

On the second night of the event, Randy Orton made sure the fans and the NXT star wouldn't forget what happened. During his entrance for his match against The Fiend, he mocked Rose by walking slowly and even pretended almost to slip himself.

This was quickly noticed by Mandy, who took it lightly. She then advised people to walk slowly on the ramp and expressed how excited she was about Randy Orton's match.

"Thanks @RandyOrton 😑 but seriously go slow on that ramp! Excited for this match! #WrestleMania" the former NXT Women's Champion tweeted.

Currently, both stars are still with WWE but on different brands. Currently, Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to an injury. Meanwhile, Mandy is with the NXT brand, where she recently lost the brand's Women's Championship after 413 days.

Randy Orton wasn't the only WWE Superstar who mocked Mandy Rose's botched entrance

The NXT star may have hoped that the moment could be quickly forgotten after the event, but that didn't happen, as it was quickly brought up in the following RAW episode.

In a backstage segment, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax repeatedly watched Mandy Rose's entrance while laughing. The latter eventually emerged and joked about the matter, saying how she made a trend. She even sarcastically suggested that no one had probably seen it since she got up right after.

Rose later added how funny things would turn out if it was out of nowhere before slapping Jax and Dana, aiding her as they attacked the former WWE star. After the duo attacked Nia, they left her on the ground and walked away.

Although this may have been embarrassing for Mandy Rose, she has since made sure to embark on an impressive WWE run so far that fans will surely remember better.

