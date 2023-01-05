When is Matt Riddle reportedly returning to WWE?

Matt Riddle has not been seen on WWE programming for a while after reportedly violating the wellness policy twice last year. However, it looks like the superstar might make his return quite soon.

The last time The Original Bro was seen in action was during his tag team match with Kevin Owens. The unlikely duo were unable to capture the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos and were on the receiving end of a post-match attack from Solo Sikoa. Riddle was then stretched out of the arena after receiving a brutal Samoan Spike from Solo, and it was later announced that he was expected to be out of action for six weeks.

Reports then circulated that this was a way for Matt to be written off the television after he failed a drug test, causing his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to be pushed back. It was then shared that Riddle has already entered rehab, or he will be released from the company.

A report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently shared that Matt Riddle might return in February as he is being advertised for an episode of Monday Night RAW later that month. Still, there is no guarantee since the line-up for each episode might suddenly change.

"Talents being locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle. No matches have yet been announced locally for the event,"

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier.

Thank you for all the support 🤙 I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support 🤙 https://t.co/2DC2zBskup

WWE legend said Matt Riddle should "keep his fingers crossed" about his future in the company

Unfortunately, this is not the first time The Original Bro has been suspended in his professional career. He was also suspended twice in the UFC, the second one also being the reason he was fired. As per Teddy Long, the RAW star should be careful.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, the former general manager shared that although he finds Riddle entertaining, he should hope for the best for his future in WWE, especially since his contract is set to expire by the end of this year.

"Well, if he's already on probation, you know what I mean; I don't know what to say, man. Matt Riddle just needs to keep his fingers crossed. But in my opinion, I thought he was very entertaining. I really enjoyed him. But like I said, if it don't make dollars, it don't make sense,"

