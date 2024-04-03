When Randy Orton revealed the biggest regret of his WWE career: "That look of disappointment on my father's face"

Randy Orton is an idol for not just wrestling fans, but also for his fellow wrestlers. While The Viper has gained the respect and admiration of numerous professionals over the last decade, it's also true that Orton was infamous for his unpredictable backstage behavior during his younger days.

WWE has seen many talented wrestling dynasties throughout the years, and Randy Orton is part of one of them. The third-generation superstar followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Bob Orton and Bob Orton Jr., respectively. Unfortunately, The Viper's most regrettable moment in his career involved his father during the 2005 Hall of Fame.

The 2005 Hall of Fame was packed with several legends in the sport namely Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Jimmy Hart, The Iron Sheik, Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndroff, Nikolai Volkoff, and Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. Orton Jr. chose his son to induct him into the coveted club, but Randy felt he was unprepared for the ceremony.

On an episode of WWE Evil, Randy Orton revealed that the night before the event, he stayed up late with a few guys he knew he shouldn't be hanging out with. Due to this, he was "out of it" while inducting his father.

The former world champion added that he wasn't able to prepare a speech. Despite speaking from the heart, he wasn't able to do his father justice and the Hall of Famer's disappointment was visible.

"I had not come up with a speech. I spoke from the heart, but I didn't do my father justice. That look of disappointment on my father's face! If I have any regrets as far as my career goes, that's probably it!" said Randy Orton. [H/T: Essentially Sports]

Which other WWE Hall of Famer did Randy Orton disappoint at the 2005 event?

Randy will be in action at WrestleMania 40 [Image Source: WWE.com]

Unfortunately for The Viper, it wasn't just his father that he let down during the 2005 Hall of Fame, but also The Undertaker ahead of their WrestleMania 21 match.

In a 2020 episode of WWE Untold, Orton revealed that he and The Undertaker were supposed to rehearse for the match on the morning of the 2005 Hall of Fame ceremony. The Deadman arrived on time, along with Bob Orton Jr., John Laurinaitis, and Ricky Steamboat.

Randy shared that he arrived when the rest of them were about to leave.

What are The Undertaker's thoughts on Randy Orton now?

The Viper has matured as a person over the years, and his co-workers have nothing but praise for him. Despite his initial problems with The Deadman, the Hall of Famer now considers Randy as one of the best.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton will compete in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XL against US Champion Logan Paul and Kevin Owens. Will the multi-time world champion add another gold to his resume at The Showcase of The Immortals? Only time will tell!

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Will Randy Orton capture the United States Title at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion