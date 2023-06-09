When Randy Orton tried to burn 25-time champion alive at WWE event

Randy Orton played the character of a diabolical menace to perfection. The Viper was arguably the top heel in WWE during the mid to late 2000s. His obsession with inflicting punishment on his opponent knew no bounds. The 43-year-old superstar once tried to burn a 25-time champion alive and a WWE premium live event.

The star in question is John Cena. The two had a personal rivalry that saw them almost tear each other apart at Bragging Rights 2009. Orton had Cena lying motionless on the ramp when he triggered a massive explosion. Thankfully, the Cenation leader managed to avoid the burning pyros by rolling over to the side.

Watch the insane spot below:

The 60-minute Anything Goes Iron Man came had a stipulation that would’ve seen Cena leave the RAW brand in case of a loss. Big Match John, however, lived up to his name by winning the grueling match-up with a score of 6-5. The victory earned Cena his fifth WWE Championship and ended his two-year-long feud with Randy Orton.

The two superstars crossed paths multiple times, with their last one-on-one title match at Royal Rumble 2014. Orton had unified the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship against Cena at the TLC event a month earlier.

Randy Orton is scheduled to return this year

The Viper has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in May 2022. He underwent surgery for his nagging back injuries, which he has attributed to his iconic RKO finisher in the past.

According to Ringside News, Orton is expected to come back in 2023. He could return to in-ring action in the summer and, if not, before the end of 2023. It was previously reported that doctors had warned him against returning to the ring.

"Randy Orton has been out of action for far too long, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for The Viper. We are told that Randy Orton has a return date in the future, it's not this summer but it is in this calendar year."

It remains to be seen when WWE’s Apex Predator will return shortly.

