When rapper Young Thug towered over WWE legend Rey Mysterio in rare photo

Mainstream media and WWE crossings over the years are not new, which is what happened between rapper Young Thug and wrestler Rey Mysterio a few years ago. Interestingly, their meet-up happened when the wrestler wasn't in the Stamford-based promotion.

Rey Mysterio rose to stardom when he was signed to WCW in 1996. During this time, he also wrestled without his iconic luchador mask, but his run with the company was halted when it was sold to WWE. He then signed with the then-Vince McMahon-led company the following year, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and more. Although it looked like his WWE run was going well, that didn't last long.

After 13 years with the company, he chose not to renew his contract when it expired in 2015. He returned to AAA and the independent circuit. Interestingly, this was also when he met the notable rapper.

On October 13, 2017, rapper Chris Brown released a music video for High End, a song from his eighth studio album, Heartbreak On A Full Moon. The song also featured the likes of fellow rappers Young Thug and Future. Interestingly, at the 3:18 mark of the Halloween-themed video, Rey Mysterio appeared, holding a mannequin head with a similar luchador mask.

A day after the music video dropped, Rey Mysterio posted a photo on his Instagram with Young Thug while seemingly on set for the music video. The 5′6″ frame of the wrestler was definitely highlighted while standing next to the 31-year-old rapper, who is 6′3″.

"#HighEnd VibE with @thuggerthugger1 #MaskedUp #FutureLegend @futurelegendapparel"

Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018, and he is still performing up to this day. In 2020, he also began teaming up with his son Dominik Mysterio before their split in September of 2022.

Although the former United States Champion was not with WWE at some point in his life, it looks like his name has not diminished at all. As it turns out, Chris Brown's 2017 song was not the only music video Rey appeared.

In 2016, Belly released his album Inzombia with one of its tracks titled Consuela, which featured Zack and Young Thug. The music video for the song was released in March of the following year, and some of the people who starred highly in the showcase were Danny Trejo and Rey Mysterio.

Rey's appearance and references in various mainstream content throughout the years showcased just how much of a legacy he has created in the sport.

