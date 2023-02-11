When did Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman start dating? Inside details on their love life

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the most dominant performers in WWE today, which is why it's only fitting that she has met someone like Braun Strowman. Although they had been signed to the company for a period of time, they only began dating a while back.

Strowman was signed to the company in 2013 but was released in 2021, but he returned last year. Meanwhile, Raquel signed in 2016 and debuted on the main roster in 2022. At the moment, both of them are part of the SmackDown roster but have yet to have an on-screen interaction.

Although the couple had some overlapping years in the Stamford-based promotion, it wasn't until 2019 that they started a friendship. As per Braun in an interview with TV Insider, they bonded over their sessions at the gym.

"We've developed a really good friendship in the last year, year-and-a-half, with going to the gym. I got her hooked up with my trainers and nutritionists. She has had such a transformation with not only her body but with her mental state. She is hungry," Braun Strowman said in 2020

Rumors spread that they began dating after Strowman's release in 2021, as they started appearing on each other's social media accounts. It wasn't until January 2022 that Braun confirmed their relationship with an explicit caption.

Braun Strowman played an important role in Raquel Rodriguez's WWE character

The current SmackDown couple had a lot of accomplishments in their individual careers, even before they met. However, the former NXT Women's Champion detailed how her boyfriend helped shape her character as a wrestler.

While on Yahoo! Sports, Raquel Rodriguez shared that the presence of Braun Strowman alone was enough to determine what kind of performer she wanted to become.

“Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring.”

It was interesting to see how Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman's bond over sports managed to bring them closer. Both superstars are currently doing their own thing, with Raquel in line for a match inside the Elimination Chamber and Strowman teaming with Ricochet. It might be a while before they ever share the ring like other WWE couples, but it will definitely be one that fans shouldn't miss.

