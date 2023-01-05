When Rob Van Dam was ready to meet former WWE Champion 'outside' after being accused of destroying his reputation

Two years ago, Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't afraid of a confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Plane Ride From Hell, a Dark Side of the Ring episode focusing on Ric Flair's allegedly outrageous behavior, received massive coverage in 2021. The spotlight was on The Nature Boy for a long time, with many fans wanting to 'cancel' him.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam made several comments about the incident on the show and later clarified the same in a series of tweets. Flair wasn't happy with RVD's remarks and called him out on Twitter.

"A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now," he wrote.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

bleedingcool.com/tv/dark-side-o… A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now. A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now. bleedingcool.com/tv/dark-side-o…

This resulted in Rob Van Dam wanting to meet Flair 'outside'

A fan tweeted at RVD and claimed he didn't have the 'stones' to stand up to Ric Flair.

This didn't sit well with RVD, who told the fan to tell Flair to meet him outside.

The Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring tarnished Flair's image beyond repair, and his tweets still receive occasional jibes from angry fans.

Flair allegedly forced flight attendant Heidi Doyle to touch his private parts. He made a statement shortly after the episode aired, claiming that he didn't force himself on Doyle:

"My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much [which nearly killed me five years ago] has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory [or anyone else for that matter] never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened."

Although Rob Van Dam and Flair aren't seemingly on good terms, the former greatly respects The Nature Boy's wrestling abilities. While responding to a fan once on Twitter, RVD once stated that Flair was the safest guy to work with.

What was your opinion of The Plane Ride From Hell episode presented by Dark Side of the Ring? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes