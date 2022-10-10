When did Roman Reigns and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson go against each other in WWE?

On the January 21, 2013, episode of WWE RAW, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by Roman Reigns and the other members of The Shield. The moment even caused concern since The Great One ended in a bloody state.

Ahead of his 2013 Royal Rumble bout for the WWE Championship against CM Punk, The Brahma Bull was delivering a promo to his opponent when suddenly The Shield's theme song started to play, and the lights went out.

The Hounds of Justice were then seen beating up Dwayne when the lights came back on. Although the former WWE Champion tried to fight back, he was outnumbered and even received a triple powerbomb. Not long after, The Rock was seen spitting out blood while he remained inside the ring.

Dwayne later shared that it was internal bleeding and thanked his fans, assuring them that he was fine and it was just a part of his job.

"Diagnosis: Internal bleeding - lungs. Torn blood vessels. Thank U @WWE Universe. Just part of the job - I'll be good. #JustBringIt"

However, The Rock was still able to face CM Punk at the Royal Rumble event with an added stipulation. It stated that if the trio interfered in favor of Punk, his reign as the champion would end. The Rock would then go on to become the new WWE Champion and end his opponent's 400 plus days reign.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' opposite reaction to The Rock's state after the triple powerbomb

Given that Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson are real-life cousins, The Tribal Chief's concerns were immediate. However, The Visionary continued with his character.

In an Instagram live chat with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Dwayne, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, The Great One shared that while his cousin Roman was worried, Seth's reaction was the complete opposite.

"You know what was really cool? When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania and powerbombed me, and I remember Seth... I was on Roman's shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, 'You okay, Uso?' And as far as I can answer, Seth was like, 'Who gives a s**t!' and walks away."

Although the two stars have since moved past that moment, it looks like the real-life cousins are still interested in facing each other in the future.

