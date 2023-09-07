When Roman Reigns protected Triple H who fired a WWE star on live television

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant heels of the current era. As The Tribal Chief, he has ensured that the fans acknowledge him, as he became the face of the company. Reigns has gone through every top name on the roster.

Ten years ago, 'The Big Dog' was a different kind of heel. He was a part of one of the most dominant groups in WWE’s history, The Shield. The members of the faction served as hired guns and would take down anyone in their path.

On September 6, 2013, WWE’s then-COO Triple H hired The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) to protect him from the rest of the locker room as he stood in the WWE ring to make a shocking announcement. HHH announced that Cody Rhodes was fired from WWE RAW on September 2, 2013.

Triple H fired Rhodes after he lost a match against Randy Orton. Following this, his brother Goldust tried to fight the injustice towards The American Nightmare, but he too was fired.

Finally, The Rhodes Brothers continued to invade Monday Night RAW to attack The Shield. They defeated The Shield at the 2013 Battleground to earn fresh WWE contracts.

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s last WWE appearance was on the same night as Jey Uso quit SmackDown. Since then, Jey Uso has returned to WWE TV as a part of RAW’s roster while The Tribal Chief is still missing.

As per Xero News, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to return after WWE Fastlane. This will be the second premium live event after Payback 2023 without The Tribal Chief’s participation.

As of now, Fastlane is scheduled for October 7, 2023. Even though the match card for Fastlane hasn’t been revealed, the promotional advertisement does not feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The WWE Universe has noticed Reigns not being a fighting champion and only defending the titles at selective events. Many believe it’s time to dethrone him and bring in a champion who will actively represent the title during live shows. In fact, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defined the situation as “It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman Reigns is the champion.”

