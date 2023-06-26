When Roman Reigns revealed what Bret Hart told him backstage at WWE WrestleMania 31

One of the biggest matches of Roman Reigns' WWE career came in 2015 when he faced Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania 31 main event. In 2017, the former Shield member disclosed details of a conversation he had with wrestling icon Bret Hart immediately after the match.

Reigns was expected to beat Lesnar to capture his first WWE singles title. However, Seth Rollins surprisingly left the event as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Two years after the memorable event, Reigns spoke on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast about his post-match moment with Hart:

"The coolest part of that match was, I got to the afterparty and I walk in, me and my wife, and the first person I randomly see is Bret, Bret Hart. He just shook my hand and he goes, 'Instant classic.' He was like, 'There will never be another one like it.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Reigns grew up watching WWE due to his family's association with the wrestling business. He has made no secret of the admiration he had for Hart as a child.

Roman Reigns' thoughts on his WrestleMania 31 match

Many WWE fans turned against Roman Reigns' babyface character in the months leading up to WrestleMania 31. The polarizing crowd reactions ultimately caused WWE's decision-makers to book Seth Rollins as the next world champion instead of his former stablemate.

Reflecting on his first WrestleMania main event, Reigns had no problem with Rollins essentially stealing his big moment:

"I'm proud of that match. I don't know if it was like (…) I don't know if it's my favorite of all of them, but I think it might be my best one. Like, story-wise and just the moment, and the crowd switched and with Seth coming, it had a little bit of everything. It was just really good. It was really good business."

Since making those 2017 comments, Reigns has become a seven-time WrestleMania main-eventer. He is now widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation.

