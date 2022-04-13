Roman Reigns has achieved almost everything in WWE. In the last two years, there hasn't been another superstar who has been as big of a draw as Reigns. His Tribal Chief persona has brought the best out of the 36-year-old, as he has proved to be one of the greatest world champions in recent history.

The Head of the Table spent a major part of his career in the main event scene. However, there was a time in his career when Reigns was a fighting United States Champion on the red brand.

For someone who has always found himself in the world championship picture, it was refreshing for the fans to watch The Big Dog go after a mid-card title.

So, When did Roman Reigns win the United States Championship?

In the summer of 2016, Roman Reigns began feuding with Rusev (now known as Miro) over the United States Championship. The two men were scheduled to face each other at SummerSlam 2016.

But before the bout could even begin, the two opponents began brawling outside the ring. Rusev severely injured his ribs during this melee. It was announced that the champion wouldn't be able to compete at the event.

Reigns finally got his well-deserved title shot at the Clash of Champions premium live event. The challenger didn't miss out this time as he put down the Bulgarian Brute with a vicious Spear to become the new champion.

The Big Dog held the prestigious title for 107 days. The Head of the Table had some great title defenses against the likes of Rusev and Chris Jericho.

Ultimately, Reigns lost his title a couple of weeks before the Royal Rumble in a handicap match against Jericho and Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns declared that The Bloodline is coming for all the championships in WWE. He announced that The Usos will soon take on the RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro, to unify both sets of tag titles.

He was then interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently teamed up with Rick Boogs to take on The Usos at WrestleMania 38. But before The Artist could utter a word, The Tribal Chief intervened and said he understood how upset Nakamura was about the injury Boogs suffered at The Show of Shows.

Reigns proceeded to hug the former Royal Rumble winner, a gesture that confused Nakamura. But before he could understand the ploy, The Usos laid out the former Intercontinental Champion with tandem Superkicks.

Would you like to see Reigns vs Nakamura for the Undisputed Universal Championship? Sound off below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs Shinsuke Nakamura? Yes No 0 votes so far