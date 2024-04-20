When is Seth Rollins expected to make his WWE return? Potential timeline following knee surgery

Despite being on a hiatus from WWE, Seth Rollins is still the talk of the town. Fans on the internet have been hailing the former World Heavyweight Champion as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of WrestleMania XL, especially after the reports circulated of him competing at The Showcase of The Immortals with a torn meniscus. Not only this but Becky Lynch had also recently confirmed that The Visionary underwent a knee surgery on Tuesday this week.

After all these reports, fans were curious to know when they could expect the former World Heavyweight Champion to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Generally, the rehab process for a torn meniscus after the surgery takes almost six to nine months. However, it depends on what activity the person is performing during this rehab timeline.

This means that fans would have to wait at least six months from now to witness The Visionary in the squared circle again. This marks October as the potential month when Rollins could be expected to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion this year.

However, the company might even bring Seth back on television before this but without any sort of physical involvement. This will be similar to what CM Punk is doing right now in the Stamford-based company as he makes appearances but is still rarely involved in physical activities.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the coming months and when The Visionary will make his presence felt again in WWE.

For how many minutes did Seth Rollins compete at WWE WrestleMania XL with a torn meniscus?

Seth Rollins was part of three matches at WrestleMania XL, out of which he only wrestled in two matches. The first match was the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL, where he aligned with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a blockbuster tag team bout. After a vicious fight, the match ended with The Bloodline standing tall over the babyfaces. This match went on for almost 45 minutes.

On Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals, Rollins lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre after a back-and-forth showdown. This match went on for almost ten minutes.

Later, during the main event match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief, Seth Rollins made a surprise cameo with The Shield's attire and theme music. Even during this, The Visionary got hit by Reigns with a steel chair.

Overall, despite suffering from a torn meniscus, Seth Rollins almost wrestled for around 55 minutes in the squared circle which indeed makes him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of WrestleMania XL.

