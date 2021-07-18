When did Seth Rollins win Money in the Bank?

This week's SmackDown saw Seth Rollins gain momentum by winning a fatal four-way match against fellow Money in the Bank ladder match participants in the main event. This was followed by Seth Rollins climbing a ladder and unhooking the MITB briefcase to close out the show.

Fans believe that from the unpredictable set of participants, it will be Seth Rollins who might become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career this Sunday. Though it is just a prediction, it may be a logical one. Seth Rollins could cash in his contract at the event itself in an attempt to officially kick-off his rivalry with Edge, which has been the plan for SummerSlam for quite some time.

Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 21, 2021

The MITB concept works best when the briefcase is won by a heel superstar (Seth Rollins' initial reign with the briefcase is a great example). With Seth Rollins being one of only two heels in the match alongside John Morrison, it might be possible that WWE book Seth Rollins to win the briefcase again.

When did Seth Rollins win the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Seth Rollins after becoming Mr. Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins won his first Money in the Bank ladder match at the 2014 edition of the pay-per-view which saw him defeat Kofi Kingston, Jack Swagger, Rob Van Dam, Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose. However, the win wasn't a clean one, as it was a crucial interference from Kane that prevented Dean Ambrose from winning the briefcase and saved the day for Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins had betrayed The Shield by joining The Authority a few weeks before the event, and winning the Money in the Bank briefcase helped Seth Rollins become the megastar he now is.

Having held on to the briefcase for 273 days, Seth Rollins cashed in his contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31, defeating Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

The cash-in, which was famously dubbed "Heist of the Century" by Michael Cole, made Seth Rollins the first and the only person (yet) to have cashed in the contract at WrestleMania.

Do you think that Seth Rollins will finally become a 2-time Mr. Money in the Bank? Do voice your opinion in the comments section below!

