When was The Rock and John Cena's last in-ring meeting in WWE? Hint: NOT WrestleMania 29

The Rock and John Cena reunited during a backstage segment on SmackDown this week. The former rivals hugged it out to a massive pop from the crowd in Denver, Colorado. This was not their first meeting, and may not be last.

For those wondering, The Rock and John Cena’s last in-ring meeting took place in front of over 80,000 fans at WrestleMania 32. The pair joined forces to take out The Wyatt Family at the April 3, 2016, premium live event.

The two had shared the ring prior to the 2016 event, with their final singles match against each other taking place at the sold-out WrestleMania 29. The bout was a rematch from their WrestleMania 28 “Once in a Lifetime” encounter and had the WWE Championship on the line.

The WrestleMania 29 match resulted in The Rock suffering a brutal injury. As Rock recalled during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he had to undergo triple hernia emergency surgery following his match against Cena.

Elsewhere on the show, the Great One left the door open for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Rock said the epic clash was booked a year in advance for WrestleMania 39, but the plan fell apart at the last moment.

What did The Rock say about his rumored match against Roman Reigns?

The Rock dropped a bombshell about an epic confrontation with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He told Pat McAfee the match was supposed to happen at the SoFi Stadium, but they couldn’t make it happen.

“All right, so The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns. Sofi Stadium, that was locked [in]. What we were doing, the way we were doing it, we knew we were doing it. We were doing it … So we got really, really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down and then we agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up. Eventually, that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia,'” Rock said.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion teased the possibility of finally having the match at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

“I'm saying that's a potential, too. I'm open. But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off." h/t Wrestling News

It remains to be see if fans will get to witness the epic clash of the two superstars.

Do you want to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here