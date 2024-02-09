When The Rock spoke about turning heel to face Roman Reigns 10 years ago: What did he say?

The Rock and Roman Reigns' paths have finally crossed in WWE, but their relationship remains a mystery. While they have shown animosity, they have also seemingly formed a partnership recently. While a feud between them is interesting, it wasn't something The Great One initially entertained.

After The Rock left being a full-time wrestler in 2004 to focus on his acting, he made sporadic returns throughout the years and mainly played as a face. In the latter parts of his career, he had no problems getting over a crowd, a department that Roman Reigns initially struggled with. As it turns out, this was something Dwayne Johnson recognized.

In a 2014 interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock was asked about potentially facing Roman Reigns in WWE. The Hollywood actor stated that it was not a match that would make sense at the time since his cousin wasn't the company's top heel. When Chris hinted that Dwayne couldn't return as a heel, he playfully got angry and stated not to dictate what he can and can't be. Still, Johnson agreed that he couldn't return as a heel, though the fans did enjoy it.

10 years later, it's interesting to see how much has changed in WWE's landscape. Roman has been the company's top heel for four years, and now that his path has crossed with Dwayne, but the latter has also turned heel.

How did The Rock kickstart his heel turn after two decades in WWE?

Dwayne and Roman Reigns finally came face-to-face last week

Dwayne's sporadic returns to the company saw him attacking a heel and essentially being a face. While it seemed like this was the original plan in 2024, that may have changed.

After fans expressed their outrage over Dwayne possibly facing Roman at WrestleMania 40, Johnson began his character change when he appeared on the Pat McAfee show moments before the WWE's Press Event in Las Vegas.

The Brahma Bull stated that there was Cody Rhodes, his fans, and the Cody Rhodes crybabies. He continued to hit on the "crybabies" by saying all they do for satisfaction is tweet and should sit back and shut their mouths while Dwayne takes them for a ride.

What happened to The Rock and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event?

Roman initially chose to face his cousin at WrestleMania, but they were interrupted by Cody Rhodes. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner stated that Roman's grandfather would be disappointed in him, which Dwayne took offense to. He slapped Rhodes and began a brawl. The Black Adam actor then walked backstage with Reigns and ordered Triple H to "fix it."

It would be interesting to see what else will occur between Dwayne and Roman Reigns as WrestleMania 40 grows closer.

