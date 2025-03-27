When The Rock was trolled by a $450M-worth actor for buying his mother a house

The Rock is one of the biggest superstars in WWE. From being a wrestler to now being on the Board of Directors of TKO Group, The Final Boss has come a long way in his career. He is not only famous for his in-ring exploits in the Stamford-based promotion but also for being a savage on the mic.

In fact, The Great One, on many occasions, has trolled his fellow superstars, leaving them speechless. However, there was a time when a $450M-worth actor trolled the wrestler-turned-actor for buying a house for his mother. The actor who trolled The Rock is Kevin Hart.

Back in 2022, The Rock and Hart came together for DC League of Super-Pets. While promoting the film, a reporter from Extra TV asked The Final Boss about buying his mother a house. Before the acclaimed wrestler could say anything, Hart trolled him and said:

"About time. A billion dollars later, he finally bought his mom a house. Should we clap for that? I think the whole room is thinking the same thing. It’s about f**king time. ‘Hey, mom! Look what I got you. You can get out of that duplex.’" [1:10 onwards]

You can check Kevin Hart's reaction below:

The Rock later clarified that, over the years, he has been lucky enough to buy his mother many homes. It's also worth noting that apart from his mother, the WWE legend also bought a house for his cousin Tamina.

A female WWE star recently refused to sell her soul to The Rock

While The Rock has been buying houses and helping people outside WWE, he has also embarked on his hunt to collect the souls of superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. At least that's what he did to 16-time World Champion John Cena at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Even though many superstars would consider following The Franchise Player and selling their souls to The Final Boss due to the advantages that come with it, a female WWE star claimed she would never do the same.

During an interview with Vicente Beltran, reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton mentioned she would never take a step like that to beat Charlotte Flair.

"I would never consider selling my soul to The Rock. I’ve never considered it; I don’t care that much. I’ll just try to be calm. Charlotte Flair is at the top of the division; she’s the woman we all want to beat. I’ll keep trying to train as hard as I can, although it’s harder when you’re on tour and traveling so much, but I think being calm, in my comfort zone and remembering who I am is going to help me!" she said.

While Stratton has made her stance on this issue clear, it will be interesting to see if there is any other star who follows Cena and joins Rock. Since The Brahma Bull is on TKO Group's Board of Directors, he may look to tempt other stars with unlimited perks and advantages.

