When did Tiffany Stratton start dating WWE star Ludwig Kaiser? Exploring her hilarious story

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser are just one of the many current WWE couples in the company today. Although both stars haven't interacted on-screen, they have been dating for a while and even had an interesting first date.

Fans noticed that Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser were present on each other's social media in 2022, and their relationship was eventually confirmed. Despite their closeness backstage, they have opposite on-screen characters and are currently performing in different brands, Tiffany on SmackDown and Ludwig, with Gunther, on RAW. Still, it looks like the distance and time away from each other don't drive the couple apart.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany Stratton revealed that she began dating Ludwig during her birthday week in 2022, and their anniversary is on May 4th. The SmackDown star added that they began dating because the RAW star lost a rock, paper, scissors game and he had to ask her out.

"So we've actually been dating for, it's gonna be two years in May. We kind of always knew of each other because we both were at the Performance Center. One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out, and we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date. [What was your first date?] Kres Steakhouse in Orlando."

Tiffany began training in NXT in 2021 and officially signed with SmackDown in 2024. As for Ludwig, he officially began his wrestling career in 2012 and joined WWE in 2017. He debuted on the main roster in 2022 along with Gunther as a member of Imperium.

Does Tiffany Stratton want to pair with Ludwig Kaiser in the future?

There have been many WWE couples that began teaming together eventually on-screen, some for short matches while some engaged in storylines. For Stratton, this is a future possible for her and Kaiser.

In a past interview with TV Insider, Tiffany said it would be cool to team with Ludwig, but it's something she hasn't thought of a lot since she still wants to establish herself first as a singles star. However, she is also interested in having a reality TV series for both of them someday.

Although they are on different brands now, it would certainly be interesting to see what kind of dynamic Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser will bring once they share the ring.