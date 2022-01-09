When and why was Tom Hannifan released from WWE?

Tom Hannifan, better known to WWE fans as Tom Phillips, made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling on January 8. He commentated alongside D'Lo Brown, calling the promotion's first premium event of the year, Hard To Kill.

The introduction of Hannifan was announced prior to the show going live. It was announced that he had signed to be the new lead announcer for IMPACT Wrestling moving forward.

Tom Hannifan's career in professional wrestling began in 2012 when he signed for WWE as an interviewer. He would work his way up through the company and eventually become the lead play-by-play commentator for WWE RAW.

So when was Tom Hannifan released from WWE?

He was released by WWE On May 27, 2021 after nine years with Vince McMahon's company. His time with the promotion came just weeks after he was removed as lead commentator on WWE RAW. No official reason has been disclosed as to why he was let go.

Hannifan took to Twitter following his release and revealed he was extremely grateful for his time with WWE:

"The WWE Crew is second to none. They make the impossible possible on a regular basis. Without them, the spectacle never gets off the ground. The production staff is also world class. From those grinding in Stamford, to the tireless road team, the company has outstanding talent that make the product come to life for the fans. A special thanks to my "Dream Team" at ringside and in the truck. You know who you are, and thank you for lifting me up on every single broadcast.

He continued:

"I lived a dream. Pro Wrestling became my life, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. And as the cliche goes, never say never. I have nothing but gratitude for my experience in WWE. Sincerely, thank you all!" (h/t @TomHannifan)

Who replaced Tom Hannifan on RAW when he was released by WWE?

When Tom Hannifan was released by WWE, he was replaced by sportscaster Adnan Virk.

Virk had previous experience working with ESPN, DAZN and MLB Network, although he had no experience in professional wrestling. Virk's tenure lasted just six weeks following a negative response to his work.

Virk mutually parted ways with WWE and was replaced by Jimmy Smith, who is currently serving as Monday Night RAW's lead commentator.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you glad to see Tom Phillips return as a wrestling commentator? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you miss Tom Phillips being the lead commentator on WWE RAW? Yes No 5 votes so far