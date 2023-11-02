When Vince McMahon urinated on a WWE Hall of Famer's bed

WWE fans have heard of many interesting stories involving Vince McMahon over the years. One such story even has him urinating on a WWE Hall of Famer’s bed while drunk.

Vince became friends with many of his employees over the years. Back in the day, he hung out with top stars like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Ric Flair and went out to party with them. In one such instance, he did something at a San Antonio Strip Bar that he would regret later.

At a party involving some big names, like Hulk Hogan, the Road Warriors, and Davey Boy Smith, Vince came in completely drunk. Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Bret Hart revealed that he walked into the party completely drunk.

Hart added that McMahon came in with his tie loose and was a 'total mess' as he went on to have fun with the other wrestlers. The party was wild, and a few wrestlers even hit their finishers on the boss before they all decided to head to Ric Flair’s hotel suite. When they reached at three in the morning, Flair was not there.

Vince McMahon did not hesitate and approached the hotel reception to procure the key to Flair’s room. Bret added that it was probably Curt Hennig's idea that whenever someone wanted to use the restroom, they would instead urinate on Ric Flair's bed to get back at the Nature Boy.

"I remember, I don't know how [they got in], I think it was Curt Hennig to be honest, whenever someone had to go to the bathroom, they started peeing on the king-size bed in Flair's room, and somehow it was to get back at Ric Flair. I'm not sure how. It was like a rib. Everybody would pee. There would be like four or five guys peeing on the bed. Everybody peed on the bed. I remember Vince McMahon peed on the bed, and I don't know whatever happened, but I know Vince paid for everything," Hart recalled.

The WWE Hall of Famer wouldn't been pleased by the actions of everyone involved in the party.

Vince McMahon had a "Kiss My A** Club" in WWE

Most WWE fans are familiar with Vince McMahon’s "Kiss My A** Club." The storyline picked up pace in 2001 when he started the club to get back at wrestlers he disliked on-screen.

The first member of the club was 15-time champion William Regal, who had to do the act to get his job back in a storyline. In an appearance on Cafe de Rene, Dupree claimed Regal was the one who pitched the idea.

"We can thank William Regal for that because it was his idea. [Really, was it?] Yeah," the former WWE star.

The club ultimately got bigger and bigger before it was finally shut down. It gave WWE fans many moments to remember.

