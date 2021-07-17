Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling today. After establishing himself as a main-eventer in WWE, Lesnar jumped to UFC, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Returning to WWE as a megastar, Lesnar did what no one could for 21 years: he ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

Brock Lesnar's dominant run was stopped by Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 and Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016. But he bounced back from his losses, becoming the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. The Beast Incarnate then lost to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre before news of him being a free agent came to light.

Bobby Lashley's WWE title win led fans to think Brock Lesnar will return in time for SummerSlam 2021 to give the WWE Universe a dream match they had been asking for a long time.

However, according to recent reports, Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, not Brock Lesnar. That has led to fans wondering whether Brock Lesnar will return to WWE or not.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

While there are no confirmed reports, the most likely answer is WrestleMania 39. Why do we say so? Well, here's what Dave Meltzer had to say when he was asked about the reason behind Brock Lesnar's absence from this year's SummerSlam:

"The Brock Lesnar match was talked about a lot but constantly denied. The feeling was that Lesnar isn’t coming back for a number of shows right now, so he’d have to lose. And those in the Reigns camp see Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar with the Heyman history as a big program not to be weakened by Lesnar doing a job or doing a non-finish with Lashley right now. Like I’ve said before, in 1985 that would be how I’d see it, but today I don’t see a Brock Lesnar loss to Lashley this year hurting a 2023 program with Reigns," stated Meltzer.

Thus, it seems a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar program is in the making for 2023. Given how both men are the biggest draws currently and their association with Paul Heyman, the match seems to be the perfect pick for the main event at WrestleMania 39.

With The Rock being rumored to return at this year's Survivor Series to set up a WrestleMania 38 match with Roman Reigns, it only makes sense to have Brock Lesnar return to WWE later to fight the current Universal Champion.

In short, Brock Lesnar may return in 2023 to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

