When will CM Punk compete on WWE RAW? Likely date explored

CM Punk will finally get back in the squared circle in WWE, as he has been officially advertised for two live events taking place on December 26 and 30. It will be part of WWE's Live Holiday Tour.

The Stamford-based promotion has seemingly decided to shift gears on Punk's homecoming story. Therefore, the Second City Saint might be just weeks away from wrestling his first televised WWE match on Monday Night RAW in over a decade.

The stage where he is expected to compete in his first match is on the Day One edition of Monday Night RAW. It will be the first show of the red brand in 2024, and WWE has been preparing to kick off the new year in grand fashion.

The company has also advertised a huge match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the same episode. Hence, there's a good possibility that Adam Peace will officially announce CM Punk's match for the Day One edition of WWE RAW.

January 1, 2024 could be the possible date when the WWE Universe finally gets to see the much-anticipated in-ring return of the Straight Edge Superstar in WWE after 10 long years.

Exploring CM Punks's first opponent on WWE RAW

While WrestleMania 40 is still months away, CM Punk's direction for The Showcase of the Immortals has started to become clear. He is expected to lock horns with Seth Rollins at the Philadelphia extravaganza next year.

There's a good possibility that he will be involved in a short-term feud on Monday Night RAW ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. The superstar who could be Punk's first opponent on the red brand after nearly a decade is Dominik Mysterio.

Both superstars are advertised for two house shows where they will lock horns with each other for the first time. While the first live event will be at Madison Square Garden, the other one will be at The Kia Forum.

It looks like WWE has been contemplating a potential feud between the two superstars on the main roster, which could be CM Punk's first physical angle on RAW. Dominik Mysterio has been on an unfathomable rise, and hence, the possibility of it happening is quite good.