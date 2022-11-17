When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since his heroics at WWE Hell in a Cell. He tore his pectoral muscle completely off the bone ahead of his match with Seth Rollins at the show. Instead of calling it quits, Rhodes successfully defeated his opponent inside the satanic structure.

It is believed that the injury was caused before the match when he was training at the Performance Center. Many medical professionals noted that the constant strain on his hurt muscle seemingly made it worse. WWE's official statement states that The American Nightmare will be on the shelf for "several months."

High-grade torn pectoral muscles usually take six to nine months to recover. Hence, Rhodes is expected to miss out on in-ring action for the remainder of the year. However, Triple H could pull off a surprise at Survivor Series as Rhodes is allegedly ahead of his recovery schedule.

Last month, Dave Meltzer implied that a Royal Rumble return could be on the cards for Cody Rhodes, but the date could even be pushed to the Day 1 event.

“There’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop. Originally the idea of Rumble looked good. Perhaps Day 1 since it’s in Atlanta and he grew up and still lives there.”

Newer reports indicate that Triple H is planning to scrap the January event. It would be surreal if the King of the Ring show is reintroduced, and fans could see King Cody earn a WWE Championship shot. This angle would allow him to get one step closer to honoring the promise he made to his father, Dusty Rhodes.

What did Cody Rhodes think about his imminent WWE return?

Despite a reported fast-paced recovery schedule, Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen inside the squared circle since June 2022.

He initially thought of challenging WWE's plans for his return but eventually gave up. The American Nightmare seemingly doesn't have a timeline for his comeback, although he did provide a few insights into his situation in a recent interview with TMZ.

“You know what, they haven’t really given me one [return date] because they know I’m stupid and I [will] try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be and a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, so that’s hopefully where it's at," said Cody Rhodes.

The 37-year-old superstar was embroiled in a heated feud with Seth Rollins before his injury. He is undefeated in his second run in WWE, highlighting that the company has big plans for his future.

