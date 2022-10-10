When and where will Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul take place in WWE?

The feud between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been heating up. After exchanging words through social media and on shows, it seems the two can't wait for Crown Jewel next month.

The unexpected rivalry between the WWE Champion and the Influencer all started when Reigns guested on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. After The Tribal Chief left the show, Logan began insulting him and even claimed he could beat Reigns. Paul then appeared on an episode of SmackDown to call out The Head of the Table, which eventually led to a press conference in September.

During the conference, it was announced that Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul will take place on November 5, 2022, at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The show will be held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which has a capacity of 25,000. This will be the second time the event will be held at the venue, which was previously named King Saud University Stadium, the place where the inaugural 2018 event took place.

Logan Paul attempted to pit Roman Reigns against The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Fans were welcomed to the season premiere of SmackDown, but their attention was quickly directed to a segment involving the main eventers of Crown Jewel.

The Bloodline came out and not long after, Logan Paul interrupted the group. The challenger was welcomed to the arena with loud boos and was insulted by Roman when he didn't enter the ring.

The Maverick still entered the ring, but Paul Heyman was quick with his comments and claimed Logan would end up in the hospital. Heyman added that their rival was only a pop icon and couldn't beat The Tribal Chief.

Paul then played some mindgames and asked whether the Special Counsel was talking about Jey Uso or Roman Reigns. Uso was enraged by the question but eventually calmed down after a stare-down with his cousin. The situation quickly diffused when Sami Zayn interrupted them by insulting Logan.

