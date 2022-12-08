When will The Undertaker make his next WWE appearance?

The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars inside and outside the business. It's no wonder that he is still in demand after his retirement, even if they're not for an in-ring return.

The Deadman has garnered championships and broken many records ever since his signing in the '90s. He ended his decades-long career by defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Taker retired from wrestling in November 2020, formally addressing it at that year's Survivor Series event. However, he remains integral to the promotion.

The Phenom was inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class by Vince McMahon. He has since hosted The Undertaker 1 deadMAN show in various locations. From the looks of it, the legend is also scheduled for a WWE appearance next year.

As reported by WrestleVotes, The Undertaker might hold shows throughout next year's WrestleMania weekend. These shows will have a similar format to his deadMan specials, where he will have panels. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Trish Stratus might also be present during that time to host similar shows.

Although WrestleMania 39 might be the first time fans have seen The Deadman in WWE in a while, he has been present backstage at various events. He was recently seen with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows during Survivor Series: WarGames.

Ex-WWE star was planned to become The Undertaker's long-lost son for a storyline

The Deadman may have had a lot of success as a singles competitor, but he also had some incredible moments with his on-screen brother Kane. As it turns out, he was reportedly supposed to have another on-screen family member.

According to former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz, a storyline was discussed during his time with the promotion, which included Kaval (aka Low Ki) being The Undertaker's secret long-lost son.

"Things 'discussed' in my time at WWE: Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs, Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son, Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child (…) wait, that one actually happened."

It looks like The Phenom is not yet done with his role as an entertainer. Fans will have to wait and see if he appears on the company's programming again.

