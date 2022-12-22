When WWE Hall of Famer Sting received beating for allegedly dating co-worker's ex-girlfriend

Before joining WCW in 1987, WWE Hall of Famer Sting had a short stint in Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF). During his time there, the 63-year-old was rumored to have a love affair with Dark Journey, which got him in trouble with her ex-boyfriend, Dick Slater.

Missy Hyatt, who once had a rivalry with Dark Journey, wrote about the incident in her autobiography "Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling."

"Dark Journey had left Dick Slater [...] and shacked up for a weekend in the apartment of a young wrestler named Steve Borden. That's Sting to you. Naturally, Slater found out about it, probably from Dark Journey herself, and naturally he flipped out. The next week, he came storming into the dressing room looking for Sting, and he found him in the bathroom putting on his face paint," Hyatt wrote.

The former wrestling valet continued:

"Slater beat the living crap out of him. Sting didn't even put up a fight. He just let himself get beat up: first, because he knew he'd been caught, and second, because he was just starting out in the business."

Hyatt explained that Sting knew that Slater had a lot of friends who could ruin his career. Hence, he just took the beating. In an interview with The Hannibal TV in 2021, Dark Journey addressed the story, stating that it got blown up out of proportion by Missy Hyatt. Although she denied having a relationship with Sting at the time, she confirmed that the confrontation between him and Slater occurred.

Sting had a six-year run in WWE

After wrestling for nearly three decades in WCW and IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA), Sting signed with WWE in 2014. Over the next six years, he competed in only four matches. His last bout came in 2015 when he lost to Seth Rollins in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. In 2016, the 63-year-old entered the Hall of Fame.

In 2020, the former WCW World Champion left the Stamford-based company. Later that same year, he made his AEW debut. Sting is currently an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion.

