When WWE legend dated Miley Cyrus' father

A former WWE Superstar once dated the father of Miley Cyrus, legendary musician Billy Ray Cyrus.

Back in the day, Sable had a remarkable run in WWE. The former champion captivated the wrestling world with her beauty and became a mainstream star. The 55-year-old is now married to The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, and was previously married to former WWE star Marc Mero.

There was also a brief period when Sable dated popular musician Billy Ray Cyrus. Billy is most known for his hit single "Achy Breaky Heart", but has released 16 studio albums throughout his incredible career. His daughter, Miley Cyrus, is one of the most recognizable celebrities today. The Twitter account "Female Locker Room" recently uploaded a clip of Sable appearing on The Howard Stern Show.

In the video, Howard Stern asks Sable if she had a relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus. She was coy with her response but Stern noted that it was pretty clear that she dated the musician in the past.

Ex-WWE star opens up about uncomfortable moment with Sable

Former WWE Superstar Zack Gowen opened up about an awkward experience he had filming with Sable.

Sable returned to WWE in 2003 as Vince McMahon's mistress and filmed an intimate scene with Zack Gowen during this time. Zack is the only one-legged superstar to ever compete in WWE and has remained active on the independent scene following his release from the company in 2004.

In an interview with The Hannibal TV in 2020, Zack discussed his experience of getting intimate with Sable on-screen and noted that it was an uncomfortable experience.

"I think with Sable was just, it was uncomfortable because here is a woman that I just grew up like idolizing. You know, I mean I came of age and Sable was the wrestling woman, you know, for guys it was Sunny and it was Sable. And when Sable she was shhh. So, but I'm sitting there and I have to like remember my lines. There's producers everywhere. There's camera people everywhere. The lights are on me. It's hot, it's uncomfortable, and like, I don't know, it was just weird," he said.

He added that it wasn't as fun as one might expect due to the added pressure while filming the shot.

"It wasn't as fun as you would think just because of all the added pressure and all the extracurricular activities that were going on around me with the cameras and the lights and the writers and everybody else in the room when that shot was happening," said Zack Gowen.

Despite being a legend of the business, Sable is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Only time will tell if she ever receives the honor from the company for her contributions to the wrestling business.

