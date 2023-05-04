3 Sable moments too hot for WWE TV in 2023

Sable is one of the most notable women in WWE, especially during the Ruthless Aggression and Attitude Era of the company. Although she didn't have much involvement in matches, she still gave fans some memorable moments that are unforgettable.

On this list, we're going to take a look at some Sable moments that won't definitely pass in modern WWE television.

#3: WWE WrestleMania XX, Evening Gown match (2004)

Sable and WWE Diva Torrie Wilson were enemies at first for posing for the adult magazine Playboy but later became a tag team for that same reason. In 2004, they were slated for an Evening Gown match at WrestleMania XX against Stacy Keibler and Miss Jackie.

However, the magazine cover girls thought they felt a bit restricted by their evening gowns. Before the match began, Keibler and Wilson stripped from her gown as well. However, Sable and Torrie removed Miss Jackie's gown later on. The former frenemies then won the match, with Wilson even attempting to rip off Jackie's attire in the process.

#2: Sable Invitational (2003)

As stated above, before Sable and Torrie Wilson began their partnership, they were considered frenemies. In 2003, the now 55-year-old held a Sable Invitational on an episode of SmackDown. She claimed that after her return, a number of women complimented her looks, and that is why she decided to hold a bikini contest.

The likes of Nidia, Dawn Marie, and eventually Torrie Wilson accepted the contest. The entire segment would definitely be considered too hot for TV in 2023, but more so when it was Torrie's turn.

Before Wilson removed her robe, she sucked on a red lollipop that matched her red bikini. She then went to Sable and made suggestive moves and positions toward her, even sharing a lollipop in the process. To end the heated segment, Sable announced that the winners were Dawn and Nidia. The latter two then began to attack Wilson, marking another Diva moment in WWE.

#1: Fully Loaded 1998

Before the former WWE Superstar posed for Hugh Hefner's adult magazine, she already garnered multiple admirers for her looks in the Stamford-based promotion due to her boldness. An example is the Fully Loaded pay-per-view.

Sable debuted in WWE in 1996 alongside Marc Mero, who was also her former real-life husband. In 1998, their partnership ended, and in turn, Mero introduced Jacqueline as his new storyline partner. This prompted a storyline between the two women.

In July of that year, both women competed in a bikini contest where one could only win if they gained the most cheers. Sable secured the win after receiving the most cheers from the audience. This came as no shock, as Sable revealed she was only wearing stickers to cover her chest. You can watch a clip here, along with Jerry "The King" Lawler's reaction. In the following RAW episode, the win was overturned by Vince McMahon after stating that Sable did not wear a bikini.

