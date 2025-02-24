When is WWE Roadblock 2025 and what is the main event?

WWE Roadblock is the next major event for NXT. The company officially announced that it will take place two weeks from now, on Tuesday, March 11, during a special episode of NXT at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The company announced that CW will broadcast the show, and it will be interesting to see what plans WWE boss Triple H and NXT chief Shawn Michaels have in store for the match card.

For now, the main event of the show will feature a blockbuster match between two champions. The current TNA X-Division Champion Moose will face off against the NXT Champion Oba Femi, with a stipulation added to the event.

Moose appeared on NXT last Tuesday, making it clear that he was coming after Oba Femi for the title. The reigning NXT Champion then showed up at TNA and had a segment with Moose and The System, who assaulted him, while the reigning TNA X-Division Champion held both titles.

As a result of this segment, WWE and TNA announced that when Oba Femi and Moose will face off at Roadblock on March 11, both titles will be on the line, and the winner will become a double champion.

Oba Femi set to face Moose in Tag Team Match ahead of WWE Roadblock

Since no other matches have been announced for WWE Roadblock yet, all eyes are on the feud between Oba Femi and Moose.

The reigning NXT Champion showed up at TNA a couple of days after Moose's appearance at NXT. However, he wasn't alone. Femi assisted WWE legends and current TNA Tag Team Champions Jeff and Matt Hardy against The System (Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards).

As a result, a six-man tag team match featuring Oba Femi and The Hardyz against The System will take place on TNA next week, while also next week, the Hardyz will come to NXT to defend their titles against the No Quarter Catch Crew.

It will be the first time the legendary duo will have a tag team match in WWE since 2019, and it will be interesting to see if Oba Femi and Moose will interfere to set a new angle for their title match at WWE Roadblock.

