When did WWE's Bray Wyatt suffer his horrifying injury? Timeline finally revealed

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October and has only wrestled in a handful of matches since, and as it turns out he suffered an injury in one of his first matches back in the ring.

Bray Wyatt suffered a broken ring finger during his bout against Jinder Mahal at a live show on December 29 during WWE's Holiday Tour in Miami. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a broken finger is a common injury which is why the SmackDown star didn't take any time off.

Wyatt just recently confirmed his injury on social media after more than a month of sustaining it. NXT star Dijak (fka T-Bar) showcased his injured finger on Twitter following his grueling match on NXT Vengeance Day against Wes Lee. Not long after, Bray replied with his own photo showcasing his injury.

Although it has been a while since the injury, the main roster star remains active inside the ring against LA Knight. Once in their televised match for Royal Rumble, a dark match after the February 3, 2023 episode of SmackDown, and another recent live show in Georgia.

Bray Wyatt wins his first televised match despite his injury

The 35-year-old was successful against Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the recently concluded January premium live event. Due to the match's unique setup, some were divided over the production of the match. However, the SmackDown star was all for it.

While at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Press Conference, Bray Wyatt revealed that he was proud to take a risk regarding the match. He also acknowledged that some may be happy with the concept, while some aren't.

" I think there's some people that like new concepts, and people who take risks and things, and then there's people that don't just because they don't. It's a sport to some, and it's a show to others. But I think the beautiful thing about wrestling and this industry is that there's something for everyone. I've always kind of prided myslef on the fact that I've been willing to take risks and do things that no one's ever done."

Despite the graphic injury, it looks like Bray Wyatt will remain on WWE programming. However, it remains to be seen whether the superstar will do simple segments for the time being or whether another televised match will happen in the near future.

