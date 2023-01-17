When did WWE star Charlotte Flair marry her husband Andrade?

Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars on the WWE roster. A true trailblazer for all young women today, Flair was among the Four Horsewomen to spearhead the "Women's Revolution" in professional wrestling. The Queen helped propel women's wrestling to main event status.

As her accolades in the industry grew, the daughter of Ric Flair's popularity also reached new heights. She has more than 2 million followers on Twitter, heralding that the WWE Universe takes a keen interest in the personal and professional life of the fourteen-time world champion.

Those who follow the inaugural WWE Women's Champion of the modern era on social media must know that she is married. Charlotte Flair is happily wed to former WWE star and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. They have been together for several years, and despite murmurs of a breakup that was quickly shot, the couple remains strong together.

Due to their immense popularity as professional wrestlers and their rich family heritage, their relationship status has been vital to wrestling fans. Given that they have been together for a long time, many fans had wondered exactly when they got married; the gist of this article.

Charlotte Flair married her husband in May 2022

The Queen got engaged to Andrade El Idolo in January 2020, before the pandemic brought the world to a stand-still. They took quite a long time to set a date for their wedding. More than two years later, the romantic couple tied the knot in front of an estimated 160 people in May 2022 at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Mexico.

Her marriage and subsequent honeymoon help explain Charlotte Flair's extended leave of absence from WWE programming. She lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" - two words we thought we'd never hear her speak - match-up at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair went on a hiatus following her championship loss.

Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade, seems to share a very close relationship with Ric Flair. The Nature Boy came out of retirement last July to team up with his son-in-law to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a brutal tag team bout.

