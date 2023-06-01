WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter to apologize to Will Ospreay following their Twitter beef back in 2019.

During the 2019 Stomping Grounds event, Rollins sent out several tweets heaping praise on WWE and also boasted about being the best wrestler in the world. This tweet caught Will Ospreay's attention. Ospreay mentioned that he had had more matches than Rollins in 2019 at that point.

In response, The Visionary sent out a tweet that received massive backlash from fans on Twitter. Seth Rollins ended up comparing the duo's bank accounts, claiming that he was richer than Ospreay.

"I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy."

Seth Rollins @WWERollins



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back... 🏼 buddy. @WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...🏼 buddy. @WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy.

A few days later, Rollins shared another tweet in which he apologized to Ospreay over the tweet about comparing bank accounts. Here's what he wrote:

"After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good."

Seth Rollins @WWERollins After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.

Ospreay reacted to Rollins' apology with a heartfelt tweet, stating that he's followed Rollins' career since his days on the independent scene.

Seth Rollins' popularity took quite a hit following this Twitter exchange

Rollins was a mega babyface in mid-2019 following his massive win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. After his controversial tweet about comparing bank accounts with Ospreay, many fans turned on him on social media. Interestingly, the live crowds began turning on Rollins on the road to SummerSlam 2019, where he met Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

JohnLooseCannon @KiddCage415 @aaron_buell @JAM3SJH3 Bullshit and AEW chant but got the best one right here. @aaron_buell @JAM3SJH3 Bullshit and AEW chant but got the best one right here. 😜 https://t.co/2E74kyMm0D

Shortly after beating Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Rollins feuded with The Fiend, leading to possibly the worst Hell In A Cell match in WWE history. Following the match, Rollins had a tense staredown with a fan while the audience showered him with a massive chorus of boos.

Do you recall Seth Rollins' Twitter battle with Will Ospreay? How did you initially react to it?

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes