When and where is WWE Survivor Series 2022?

Besides the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, another event that is part of WWE's Big Four is Survivor Series. This year, the November event will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, with some exciting twists.

Since 1987, Survivor Series has produced some classic tag team matches. The show would usually center around teams of four to five superstars competing in tag team elimination matches. After the reintroduction of the brand split in 2016, superstars from RAW and SmackDown would go against each other. In 2019, NXT joined the mix as well.

The special rendition for this year's event is scheduled on November 26, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Although it will still be months away, fans can still be treated to the upcoming Extreme Rules (October 8th) and Crown Jewel (November 5th) Premium Live Events.

Last year's event saw Seth Rollins pick up the win for team RAW. For the women's division, Monday's show also won courtesy of Bianca Belair. The main event then saw Roman Reigns defeat Big E in a champion vs champion match.

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series will be a special one

Although the event is still months away, fans can't wait since it was recently announced that WWE has made some major changes towards the event.

In an interview with The Ringer, The Game confirmed that two WarGames matches, one for men and another for women, will feature in the event. The Game added that this will not only be a war between the two WWE brands, but will be story-line driven.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Triple H said. “This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

After the success of the match stipulation found in NXT, it will be interesting to see the main roster's version. For now, it remains to be seen which groups and superstars will participate in the event.

