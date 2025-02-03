When is WWE WrestleMania 41? Full details following Royal Rumble 2025

Royal Rumble 2025 is in the books, with multiple exciting matches taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday night. At the same time, it was just the first stop on The Road to WrestleMania, which is far from over.

WWE now shifts its attention to the next premium live event, the Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. After that, WWE will prepare for the biggest PLE of the year, WrestleMania 41.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is nearly two and a half months away and it will take place on April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is yet unclear what the match card will look like, but the respective winners of the Royal Rumble Matches, Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso, have already secured their titles matches at The Show of Shows.

Who will the respective Royal Rumble winners choose to face at WrestleMania 41?

Even though The Showcase of The Immortals is weeks away, the 2025 Royal Rumble gave us some signs of what to expect to see in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

Jey Uso will have a chance to become world champion for the first time in his career. Still, unless Cody Rhodes has a heel turn down the road, the expectation is that he will go after Gunther, aiming to dethrone The Ring General. He attempted to do so at Saturday Night's Main Event a week ago but came up short. However, a rematch could be the path that WWE Creative follows.

As for The American Nightmare, his next opponent could be John Cena, in a dream match that The Cenation Leader will secure should he win the Elimination Chamber, which will open the way for him to become a record-breaking 17th world champion.

As for Charlotte Flair, it is unclear what she will do next and whether she will re-ignite her feud with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, setting the stage for a rematch from WrestleMania 39, or she will choose to face one of the best wrestlers of the young generation, and the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

That said, the RAW after the Rumble this Monday night will shed more light on what is next for WWE heading into WrestleMania 41.

