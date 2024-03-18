When a young and unrecognizable CM Punk cut a wrestling promo barely into his teens

CM Punk is considered one of the rare few who can entice people with his words. Dubbed The Voice of The Voiceless, his opponents know it is trouble whenever he grabs a mic to roast them.

Recently a clip went viral on social media featuring a young CM Punk, who must have barely been around 15 years old giving a promo in 1993. This was around the time he started training and ventured into wrestling with Lunatic Wrestling Federation, a backyard wrestling promotion.

The WWE Superstar donned blue jeans, a black leather jacket, gloves, sunglasses, and a bandana while delivering his promo. He held a chain in his hand and proclaimed how he was "Superman" and no one could do anything about it. Punk officially made his wrestling debut in October 1997.

His style of deliverance in the promo bore a slight resemblance to current-day CM Punk. The Best in the World was dedicated to becoming a wrestler since childhood and chased the dream despite his friends giving up midway. After LWF, Punk was trained by Ace Steel at his wrestling school. Shortly after, he appeared and competed on TNA and ROH before arriving in WWE in 2005.

Expand Tweet

The 45-year-old was initially associated with ECW before its merger with WWE. CM Punk also went down in the history books for having a long WWE Championship reign of 434 days.

CM Punk is announced to make RAW appearance at the end of the month

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year following his release from AEW. He was fired up for WrestleMania 40 and was aiming to finally get his shot at being involved in the main event.

Things however took a nasty turn at the Royal Rumble which happened to be his first televised WWE match in over a decade. Punk and Cody Rhodes were the final two stars left in the Men's 'Rumble Match, and the former suffered a torn tricep while competing. In hindsight, the injury seemed to have occurred when Drew McIntyre hit him with the future-shock DDT before getting eliminated by Punk.

The former WWE Champion was a commentator for the WrestleMania 40 press event last month. While he has not been seen on WWE television for a little more than a month, it was announced that he would be present on the March 25 edition of RAW.

This is a crucial timeline as it is a few weeks before WrestleMania 40. Despite being unable to compete, the RAW star can use his commentary skills and be a guest commentator for the Premium Live Event in April.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior is cheerfully taking shots at Punk during his absence from television and boasting about causing his injury.